Friday, March 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
XAG Group will connect the multifamily and retail components of RASHA at Audubon, a new project in metro Houston that will comprise 326 apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail space, via pedestrian-friendly walkways.
DevelopmentMultifamilyRetailTexas

XAG Group Begins Construction on 326-Unit Multifamily Project in Magnolia, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Locally based developer XAG Group has broken ground on RASHA at Audubon, a 326-unit multifamily project in Magnolia, a northwestern suburb of Houston. The 20-acre site is located within the 3,000-acre Audubon master-planned development, and the garden-style property will consist of five three-story buildings and two four-story buildings. Information on floor plans was not disclosed, but units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. XAG Group will also develop 30,000 square feet of retail space as part of the project, partners on which include The Gonzalez Group, Anchor Construction, Investwell Architects and Identity Architecture. Hall Structured Finance provided the loan for construction of the project, the retail component of which is slated for a fourth-quarter completion. The apartments are expected be complete in late 2026.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 265-Unit Apartment Community...

M. David Properties Completes 105,384 SF Industrial Facility...

CrossMarc Services Adds Five New Tenants to Springs...

Trademark Sells 157,791 SF Waterside Shopping Center in...

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $14.5M Loan for Refinancing...

American Assets Trust Acquires 192-Unit Multifamily Property in...

VanTrust Enters Colorado Market with 363,955 SF Industrial...

Dermody to Build 460,428 SF Logistics Facility in...

Automotive Properties REIT Acquires Tesla Collision Center in...