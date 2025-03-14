XAG Group Begins Construction on 326-Unit Multifamily Project in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Locally based developer XAG Group has broken ground on RASHA at Audubon, a 326-unit multifamily project in Magnolia, a northwestern suburb of Houston. The 20-acre site is located within the 3,000-acre Audubon master-planned development, and the garden-style property will consist of five three-story buildings and two four-story buildings. Information on floor plans was not disclosed, but units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. XAG Group will also develop 30,000 square feet of retail space as part of the project, partners on which include The Gonzalez Group, Anchor Construction, Investwell Architects and Identity Architecture. Hall Structured Finance provided the loan for construction of the project, the retail component of which is slated for a fourth-quarter completion. The apartments are expected be complete in late 2026.