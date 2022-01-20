Xebec Realty Partners Buys 6.1-Acre Industrial Redevelopment Opportunity in San Fernando Valley

The buyer plans to develop a high-bay Class A industrial building on the 6.1-acre site at 12975 Bradley Ave. in Sylmar, Calif.

SYLMAR, CALIF. — Xebec Realty Partners has purchased a 6.1-acre redevelopment opportunity in Sylmar from Howmet Aerospace for $24 million.

Located at 12975 Bradley Ave., the property is currently improved with an approximately 104,903-square-foot industrial building, which will be torn down in favor of a high-bay, Class A industrial building. The property is zoned M2, permitting a wide range of uses including wholesale, storage, limited commercial, manufacturing and media products.

John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark represented the seller and buyer in the deal.