REBusinessOnline

Xebec Realty Partners Buys 6.1-Acre Industrial Redevelopment Opportunity in San Fernando Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

12975-Bradley-Ave-Sylmar-CA

The buyer plans to develop a high-bay Class A industrial building on the 6.1-acre site at 12975 Bradley Ave. in Sylmar, Calif.

SYLMAR, CALIF. — Xebec Realty Partners has purchased a 6.1-acre redevelopment opportunity in Sylmar from Howmet Aerospace for $24 million.

Located at 12975 Bradley Ave., the property is currently improved with an approximately 104,903-square-foot industrial building, which will be torn down in favor of a high-bay, Class A industrial building. The property is zoned M2, permitting a wide range of uses including wholesale, storage, limited commercial, manufacturing and media products.

John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  