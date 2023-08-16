Wednesday, August 16, 2023
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Xebec to Develop 3,300-Acre Manufacturing, Logistics Campus in Rockdale, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROCKDALE, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Xebec will build a 3,300-acre manufacturing and logistics campus in Rockdale, located about 60 miles northeast of Austin. The rail-served site is known locally as Sandow Lakes Ranch and was previously used for aluminum smelting, lignite coal mining and coal power generation. The campus, which will ultimately feature between 30 million and 50 million square feet of manufacturing and logistics space, represents the first phase of multi-stage development that will include workforce housing, solar farms, retail, commercial, industrial and hospitality uses, as well as recreational facilities. Xebec expects to the development to be ready for occupancy by mid-2025.

