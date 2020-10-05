REBusinessOnline

Xenia Hotels Sells Residence Inn Boston Cambridge Hotel for $107.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR), a Florida-based REIT, has sold the 221-room Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge hotel for $107.5 million, or approximately $486,000 per key. The property is located near Harvard University and Kendall Square. The undisclosed buyer acquired the asset at a capitalization rate of 7.8 percent. Xenia will use the $46 million in net proceeds from the sale to repay outstanding debt and for other general corporate purposes.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  