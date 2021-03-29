Xenon Investment Corp. Acquires Hollywood Regency Apartments in Los Angeles for $21.3M

Located in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Regency Apartments features 60 apartments, a pool and 105 parking spaces.

LOS ANGELES — Xenon Investment Corp. has purchased The Hollywood Regency Apartments, a multifamily property located at 1635-1639 N. Martel Ave. in the West Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles-based private partnership sold the asset for $21.3 million, or $355,000 per unit.

Built in 1972, the four-story, 67,329-square-foot building features 60 apartments, an open-air courtyard, pool and 105 parking spaces. The units have an average size of 1,100 square feet with a mix of 39 one-bedroom apartments and 21 two-bedroom apartments.

Matthew Kanner of The Kanner Group of KW Commercial represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.