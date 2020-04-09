REBusinessOnline

XPO Logistics Renews 254,358 SF Industrial Lease Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

Mt. Zion Industrial Center offers 72 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 22-foot clear heights, a five-inch-thick floor, parking for 110 trailers and a new roof.

MORROW, GA. — XPO Logistics, a transportation and logistics provider, has renewed its 254,358-square-foot industrial lease within Mt. Zion Industrial Center in Morrow. The property offers 72 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 22-foot clear heights, a five-inch concrete floor, parking for 110 trailers and a new roof. Woodmont Industrial Partners owns the property, which is situated at 1791 Mount Zion Road, nine miles southeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Brian Camp and Max Ellis of Colliers International represented the landlord in the transaction. Dan Rose of Real Estate Advisory Partners (REAP) represented XPO Logistics.

