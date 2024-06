NEW YORK CITY — XR Extreme Reach has signed a 13,400-square-foot office lease at The Spiral in Midtown Manhattan. The digital marketing firm is relocating its headquarters from 1633 Broadway to the 21st floor of the 66-story tower. Greg Conen and Sam Brodsky internally represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer, in the lease negotiations. Joe Messina and Seth Hecht of JLL represented the tenant.