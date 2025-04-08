Yahee Technologies Corp. Signs 154,000 SF Industrial Lease in Cranbury, New Jersey

CRANBURY, N.J. — Yahee Technologies Corp., a provider of home furniture, pet supplies and outdoor and garden products, has signed a 154,000-square-foot industrial lease within Prologis Cranbury Business Park in Central New Jersey. The building at 3 Security Drive, which according to LoopNet Inc. totals 201,093 square feet, features a clear height of 32 feet and 21 dock doors. Christopher Galiano of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. KBC Advisors represented Prologis.