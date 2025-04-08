Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

Yahee Technologies Corp. Signs 154,000 SF Industrial Lease in Cranbury, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CRANBURY, N.J. — Yahee Technologies Corp., a provider of home furniture, pet supplies and outdoor and garden products, has signed a 154,000-square-foot industrial lease within Prologis Cranbury Business Park in Central New Jersey. The building at 3 Security Drive, which according to LoopNet Inc. totals 201,093 square feet, features a clear height of 32 feet and 21 dock doors. Christopher Galiano of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. KBC Advisors represented Prologis.

You may also like

March Construction Breaks Ground on 32,000 SF Academic...

Gulf Coast Crating Signs 135,285 SF Industrial Lease...

EastGroup Properties Nears Completion of 97,285 SF Industrial...

Finial Group Negotiates 29,667 SF Industrial Lease in...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 518-Bed Student Housing Project...

Property Resources Corp. Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse...

JLL Arranges $34.3M Sale of Exton Square Shopping...

Lument Provides $14M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Office Building...