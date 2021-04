Yahee Technologies Signs 306,918 SF Industrial Lease in Bensenville, Illinois

The tenant is relocating from Arlington Heights to 1010 Foster Ave. in Bensenville.

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Yahee Technologies has signed a 306,918-square-foot industrial lease at 1010 Foster Ave. in Bensenville. Mark Baumhart of Lee & Associates represented the owner, Prologis. Terry Herlihy of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant, which is relocating from Arlington Heights.