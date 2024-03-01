Yale Realty Services Acquires Target-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Charlotte for $49.2M

CONCORD, N.C. — An affiliate of Yale Realty Services Corp., in partnership with an international family office, has acquired Afton Ridge, a 294,617-square-foot shopping center located in Concord, roughly 25 miles northeast of Charlotte. Mike Burkard and Steve Shields of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the $49.2 million sale. Robert Altman of Altman Warwick Inc. and Bat Barber of Medalist Capital arranged a $29.6 million acquisition loan through MetLife on behalf of the buyer.

A Super Target anchors Afton Ridge, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include HomeSense, Marshalls, Burlington, Haverty’s Furniture, PetSmart and a Dick’s Sporting Goods clearance store, operating under the Going Going Gone! brand.