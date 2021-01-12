REBusinessOnline

YAM Properties Buys 238,275 SF Pima Crossing Shopping Center in Scottsdale for $51.5M

Pima Crossing in Scottsdale, Ariz., features 238,275 square feet of retail space. (Image courtesy of CoStar)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — YAM Properties has purchased Pima Crossing, a retail destination at the northwest corner of Shea Boulevard and Pima Road in Scottsdale. An entity formed by Los Angeles-based Karlin Real Estate sold the asset for $51.5 million.

Originally developed in 1993, Pima Crossing features 238,275 square feet of retail space. A national golf retailer anchors the property along with several other national and regional tenants.

Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.

