YAM Properties Buys 238,275 SF Pima Crossing Shopping Center in Scottsdale for $51.5M
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — YAM Properties has purchased Pima Crossing, a retail destination at the northwest corner of Shea Boulevard and Pima Road in Scottsdale. An entity formed by Los Angeles-based Karlin Real Estate sold the asset for $51.5 million.
Originally developed in 1993, Pima Crossing features 238,275 square feet of retail space. A national golf retailer anchors the property along with several other national and regional tenants.
Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.
