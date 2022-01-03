REBusinessOnline

Yama Point Purchases Seven-Story Office Building in Lehi, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Utah, Western

333-N-Digital-Drive-Lehi-UT.

The 74,257-square-foot office building at 333 N. Digital Drive in Lehi, Utah, will be rebranded as Drive Tower.

LEHI, UTAH — Yama Point LLC has acquired 333 N. Digital Drive, an office building in Lehi, from Utah Community Credit Union. The price was not disclosed.

Yama Point plans to rebrand the seven-story, 74,257-square-foot property as Drive Tower. Drive Wealth Advisers, which provides financial planning, will occupy 10,755 square feet on the building’s top floor.

David Nixon of JLL represented the buyer, while Josh Martin of Colliers International represented the seller in the transaction.

