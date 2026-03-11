Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. opened the Marine Innovation Center in Kennesaw, Ga., in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.)
Yamaha Motor Co. to Move U.S. Headquarters to Kennesaw, Georgia

by John Nelson

KENNESAW, GA. — Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. has announced plans to move its U.S. headquarters to the northern Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw after nearly 50 years of operation in Cypress, Calif.

Yamaha Motor, which manufactures ATVs, boat engines, jet skis and other motorized products, has a strong presence in Georgia already. The Japanese-based company employs 2,300 Georgians at its 1.3 million-square-foot factory in Newnan and its marine and motorsports divisions in Kennesaw, which includes the 75,000-square-foot Marine Innovation Center that opened in 2023.

Yamaha Motor Co. will begin its corporate relocation from California to Kennesaw this year and complete the process in 2028.

