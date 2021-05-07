REBusinessOnline

Yamato Purchases 96,500 SF Industrial Asset in Grafton, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

GRAFTON, WIS. — Yamato Corp., a provider of automatic, commercial and industrial weighing solutions, has purchased a 96,500-square-foot industrial property located at 1272 Dakota Drive in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. Yamato is relocating from a 35,347-square-foot space at 6303 Eastwood Court in Mequon, Wis. Mitchell Starczynski and Curt Pitzen of Newmark represented Yamato in the transaction. Rexnord Industries LLC was the seller.

