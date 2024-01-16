Yankee Candle Co. Opens 360,000 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in Hatfield, Massachusetts

HATFIELD, MASS. — The Yankee Candle Co. has opened a 360,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in the Central Massachusetts city of Hatfield. The company will occupy the entirety of the building at 142 Elm St., which was constructed in 1968 and totals 359,938 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. Joe Garvey of Cushman & Wakefield and Mitch Bolotin of Colebrook represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tyler McGrail, J.R. McDonald, Eric Jeremiah and Margaret Fee of Newmark represented the landlord, Boston-based FoxRock Properties.