Yaupon Capital Signs 6,917 SF Office Lease at 340 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Yaupon Capital Management has signed a 6,917-square-foot office lease at 340 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The investment management firm is taking space on the third floor of the 750,000-square-foot building. Ben Friedland and Hugh McDonald of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Matt Astrachan, Cynthia Wasserberger, Dan Turkewitz and Harrison Potter of JLL, along with internal agents William Elder and Andrew Ackerman, represented the landlord, RXR.

