Yeshiva University to Open 160,000 SF Health Sciences Campus in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Yeshiva University will open a 160,000-square-foot health sciences campus in Midtown Manhattan. The Jewish higher learning institution is entering into a 32-year leasehold condominium agreement to occupy the fifth through ninth floors, as well as partial mezzanine and ground-floor areas, at the 10-story Herald Center building. The building is located at the corner of 34th Street and Broadway and was built in 1902 as the original Saks department store. David Carlos led a Savills team that represented Yeshiva University in its site selection and lease negotiations. Jacob Jerome and Morris Bailey represented the landlord, JEMB Realty Corp., on an internal basis. A tentative opening date was not disclosed.

