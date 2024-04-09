YETI Opens 6,614 SF Store at 200 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — YETI, an Austin-based retailer of coolers and drinkware and other outdoor products, has opened a 6,614-square-foot store at Midtown Manhattan. The two-story space, which is located within the 860,000-square-foot, 115-year-old building at 200 Fifth Ave., will be YETI’s flagship store in New York City and 20th nationwide. Ian Rice of SCG Retail and Jordan Cohn of Ripco Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Alan Schmerzler and Steven Soutendijk of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP).