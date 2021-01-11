REBusinessOnline

YMC Arizona Properties Acquires Portico Place Office Property in Chandler, Arizona

The two-building Portico Place I and II in Chandler, Ariz., features 89,182 square feet of office space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — YMC Arizona Properties, a private investment group based in Los Angeles, has purchased Portico Place I and II, a two-building office property located at 2121 and 2195 W. Chandler Blvd. in Chandler. Milwaukee-based Irgens sold the complex for $21.7 million.

Situated in the South East Valley, Portico Place I and II offers 89,182 square feet of office space, with lease rates ranging from the high $20s to low $30s per square foot.

Erik Marsh of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.

