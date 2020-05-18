YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit Permanently Closes Two Branches

LIVONIA AND ST. CLAIR SHORES, MICH. — The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit has permanently closed two of its branches. The facilities in Livonia and St. Clair Shores are not financially sustainable and have operated at a deficit for nearly a decade, according to Helene Weir, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit. The Livonia branch has lost $1.2 million over the last 10 years, while the St. Clair branch has lost $630,000 during the same period. The two facilities officially closed on Friday, May 15. Once YMCA facilities reopen, members of the closed locations will be able to transfer their memberships to either Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Detroit, Downriver, Farmington, Macomb, Milford or Royal Oak.