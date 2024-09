LAFAYETTE, N.J. — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges will open a 10,200-square-foot pickleball facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Lafayette. The six-court facility will be located within a freestanding industrial flex building at 11 Millpond Drive and is expected to open in November. John Schilp of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. HQW Architects is designing the space, and Berardi Building Co. is handling the build-out.