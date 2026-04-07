Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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The company will open a café concept named YoChef’s Kitchen.
Leasing ActivityMichiganMidwestRetail

YoChef’s Catering Signs 3,022 SF Retail Lease at Chateau Village in Grand Rapids

by Kristin Harlow

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — YoChef’s Catering Co. has leased 3,022 square feet at the Chateau Village retail center in Grand Rapids. The space, previously occupied by Pac Brazil Restaurant, will soon become the new home of YoChef’s Kitchen, an expansion of YoChef’s Catering that will introduce a café concept serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rod Alderink of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the undisclosed landlord. Founded by Chef Joseff VanHorn, YoChef’s Catering has been serving the West Michigan community since 2009.

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