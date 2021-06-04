Yondr Group Acquires 270 Acres in Northern Virginia for Data Centers Developments

LOUDOUN AND PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA. — Yondr Group, in partnership with JK Land Holdings LLC, have acquired 270 acres of land in Loudoun and Prince William counties for the development of data centers. The price and seller were not disclosed.

The data centers’ new sites are close to Northern Virginia’s major fiber path and power transmission lines, and the sites are expected to support the delivery of 500 megawatts of critical IT capacity. Yondr aims to have its first capacity ready for service in late 2022.

Yondr also is currently building data center projects in London, England; Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany; Jakarta, Indonesia; and multiple cities in India. The company wants to develop data centers across five continents by 2024.