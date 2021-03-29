REBusinessOnline

Yosemite Properties Sells Whitmore Plaza Shopping Center in Ceres, California

CERES, CALIF. — Yosemite Properties has completed sale of Whitmore Plaza, a shopping center located at 2517-2617 Mitchell Road and 2908-2920 E. Whitmore Ave. in Ceres. Save Mart Portfolio Owner NLP CA LLC acquired the asset from Yosemite Properties for $18.4 million.

Save Mart grocery store and Planet Fitness anchor the 115,396-square-foot property.

Greg Aguirre of Sacramento-based Capital Rivers Commercial and Jeff Lefko of Corona Del Mar-based Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the deal.

