Younan Properties Acquires 455,000 SF Office Building in Houston’s Energy Corridor

HOUSTON — Younan Properties Inc., a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of global private equity firm Younan Co., has acquired Two Westlake Park, a 455,000-square-foot office building located in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The building was constructed on 5.4 acres in 1982 and is situated within Westlake Park, an office development that spans more than 2.8 million square feet across 58 acres. Dan Miller and Marty Hogan of JLL represented the seller, PIMCO, in the transaction. Younan Properties was self-represented.