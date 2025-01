MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Dallas-based Younger Partners Investments has acquired 380 Towne Crossing, a 137,287-square-foot shopping center in McKinney. The center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale, was built in 2007 at the northwest corner of US Highway 75 and State Highway 380. Tenants include FedEx Office, Buffalo Wild Wings, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, Cook Children’s Pediatrics, Storming Crab, Jimmy John’s and Mattress Firm. Development firm Weber & Co. was the seller.