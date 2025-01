LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Dallas-based Younger Partners Investments has acquired Longview Towne Crossing, a 150,775-square-foot shopping center located about 120 miles east of Dallas. PetSmart, Five Below and Old Navy anchor the center, which was built in 2008 and was 95.6 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include James Avery, Cowboy Chicken, Sport Clips, Ulta Beauty, Crumbl Cookies, Sleep Number and Lane Bryant. Development firm Weber & Co. was the seller.