EULESS, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Younger Partners has arranged the sale of a 10-acre industrial development site located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Euless. An entity doing business as Clubwise Finance LP sold the property at 3300 FM 157 to locally based firm Windhaven Investments LLC for an undisclosed price. John St. Clair and Luke Nolan of Younger Partners brokered the deal.