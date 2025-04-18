Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 42-Acre Retail Development Site in Lucas, Texas

LUCAS, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Younger Partners has arranged the sale of a 42-acre retail development site in Lucas, roughly 30 miles northeast of Dallas. The buyer, an affiliate of Dallas-based Malouf Interests, plans to develop a 130,000-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center, a 25,000-square-foot restaurant village with 15 adjacent pad sites and a community park on the site. Michael Ytem and Tom Grunnah of Younger Partners represented both the buyer and the seller, JCBR Holdings, in the transaction. Construction is slated to begin in the fourth quarter, with completion anticipated for 2026.