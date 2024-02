FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Younger Partners has arranged the sale of a 58-acre industrial development site in Fort Worth. The site at 5921 South Freeway is located on the city’s southwest side near the junction of Interstates 20 and 35. Carter Crow and Michael Ytem of Younger Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Justin Toon of Industrial Reserve represented the buyer, which plans to start construction in 2025. Both parties requested anonymity.