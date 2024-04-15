Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 76-Acre Industrial Development Site in Grayson County, Texas

GRAYSON COUNTY, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Younger Partners has arranged the sale of a 76-acre industrial development site located along FM 1417 in Grayson County, about 70 miles north of Dallas. The site offers immediate proximity to Texas Instruments’ semiconductor manufacturing plant in Sherman and will be marketed to industrial users supporting that facility. John St. Clair, Davis Willoughby and Tyler Hemenway of Younger Partners represented the seller, a family estate, in the transaction. The buyer was a local entity doing business as Investment Catalysts LLC.