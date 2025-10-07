Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareOfficeTexas

Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 82,144 SF Office, Healthcare Complex in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Younger Partners has arranged the sale of Bent Tree Plaza, an 82,144-square-foot office and healthcare complex in North Dallas. Located along the Dallas North Tollway, the property comprises two parcels and and was 72 percent leased at the time of sale. Tom Strohbehn and Scot Farber of Younger Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Younger Partners has also been retained as the leasing agent by the new owner, which similarly requested anonymity.

You may also like

ParkProperty Capital Refinances 261-Unit Apartment Building in North...

Edge Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 63,976 SF...

Saber Power Signs 57,214 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

Sunwest Real Estate, AKRE Partners Buy 36,000 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 93-Room Hotel...

Atlantic Capital Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Woodford Square...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 43-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 20,780 SF Industrial Building...

29 Street Capital Acquires 148-Unit Apartment Building in...