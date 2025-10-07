Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 82,144 SF Office, Healthcare Complex in North Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Younger Partners has arranged the sale of Bent Tree Plaza, an 82,144-square-foot office and healthcare complex in North Dallas. Located along the Dallas North Tollway, the property comprises two parcels and and was 72 percent leased at the time of sale. Tom Strohbehn and Scot Farber of Younger Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Younger Partners has also been retained as the leasing agent by the new owner, which similarly requested anonymity.