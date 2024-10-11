Friday, October 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Younger Partners Arranges Sale of Four-Acre Industrial Development Site in East Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Younger Partners has arranged the sale of a four-acre industrial development site on the east side of Fort Worth. The site at 2525 Handley Ederville Road offers proximity to both I-820 and State Highway 121 and formerly housed a 150,000-square-foot Advanced Foam Recycling facility. That property was destroyed in a fire in 2021, and the facility was subsequently razed. Michael Ytem of Younger Partners represented the seller, BridgeCap Partners, in the deal. Forrest Cook of Stream Realty Partners represented the buyer, an entity doing business as G-Catch LLC. The sales price and future plans for the site were not disclosed.

You may also like

Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 485,885 SF Industrial...

Vesper Holdings Acquires 432-Bed Student Housing Community in...

Partnership Completes 135,000 SF Life Sciences Project in...

PAGEWOOD, Wile Interests Welcome Three New Office Tenants...

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $19.1M Loan for Refinancing of...

JLL Negotiates 32,493 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmington,...

TMR Acquires 182-Unit Multifamily Property in Lacey, Washington

Contegra Construction Underway on 611,000 SF Warehouse for...

Alterra IOS Acquires Three Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites...