Younger Partners Arranges Sale of Four-Acre Industrial Development Site in East Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Younger Partners has arranged the sale of a four-acre industrial development site on the east side of Fort Worth. The site at 2525 Handley Ederville Road offers proximity to both I-820 and State Highway 121 and formerly housed a 150,000-square-foot Advanced Foam Recycling facility. That property was destroyed in a fire in 2021, and the facility was subsequently razed. Michael Ytem of Younger Partners represented the seller, BridgeCap Partners, in the deal. Forrest Cook of Stream Realty Partners represented the buyer, an entity doing business as G-Catch LLC. The sales price and future plans for the site were not disclosed.