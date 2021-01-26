Younger Partners Brokers Sale of 251,332 SF Creekview Corporate Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Younger Partners has brokered the sale of Creekview Corporate Center, a two-building, 251,332-square-foot office complex located in the northeastern Dallas metro of Richardson. Scot Farber and Tom Strohbehn of Younger Partners represented the buyer, Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group, in the transaction. The seller was locally based owner Beltway Commercial Real Estate.