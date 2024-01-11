Thursday, January 11, 2024
Midlothian-Towne-Crossing
The site of Midlothian Towne Crossing at the southeast corner of the FM 633 and Highway 287 intersection has a daily traffic count of about 60,000 vehicles.
Younger Partners Buys 147,161 SF Shopping Center in Midlothian, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MIIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Younger Partners has acquired Midlothian Towne Crossing, a 147,161-square-foot shopping center located on the southern outskirts of Dallas. The center sits on 34 acres and was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Burkes Outlet, JoAnn Fabrics, Petco, Ulta Beauty and Famous Footwear. Chris Cozby, Harrison Tye and Jim Batjer of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Kathy Permenter and Micah Ashford represented Younger Partners on an internal basis.

