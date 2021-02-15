Younger Partners Buys 77,669 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Heath, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Heath Town Center, located northeast of Dallas, totals 77,669 square feet. A Tom Thumb grocery store with a 12-pump fuel station and in-store Starbucks anchors the property.

HEATH, TEXAS — The newly launched retail investment division of Dallas-based Younger Partners has purchased Heath Town Center, a 77,669-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Heath, located northeast of Dallas. Tom Thumb is the grocery anchor at the center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Micah Ashford, Moody Younger and Kathy Permenter negotiated the deal internally for Younger Partners. Adam Howells of JLL represented the seller, Malouf Interests Inc.