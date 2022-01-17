REBusinessOnline

Younger Partners Buys 96,948 SF Shopping Center in Prosper, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

PROSPER, TEXAS — Dallas-based Younger Partners has purchased The Shops at Prosper Trail, a 96,948-square-foot shopping center located northeast of Dallas. Shadow-anchored by Kroger, the property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Adam Howells of JLL represented the seller, MQ Development Co., in the transaction. Micah Ashford, Moody Younger and Kathy Permenter represented Younger Partners on an internal basis.

