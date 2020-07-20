REBusinessOnline

Younger Partners Launches New Division for Retail Acquisitions

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Texas

DALLAS — Younger Partners, a Dallas-based full-service real estate firm, has launched a new division for the acquisition of retail properties throughout the metroplex. Micah Ashford, a 20-year industry veteran and former partner at retail investment and brokerage firm Dunhill Partners, will lead the new division. Younger Partners considers the creation of a retail acquisitions team to be a critical part of its long-term strategy and believes that opportunities to buy distressed assets and create value will present themselves in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  