Younger Partners Launches New Division for Retail Acquisitions

DALLAS — Younger Partners, a Dallas-based full-service real estate firm, has launched a new division for the acquisition of retail properties throughout the metroplex. Micah Ashford, a 20-year industry veteran and former partner at retail investment and brokerage firm Dunhill Partners, will lead the new division. Younger Partners considers the creation of a retail acquisitions team to be a critical part of its long-term strategy and believes that opportunities to buy distressed assets and create value will present themselves in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.