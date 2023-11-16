Thursday, November 16, 2023
As part of the renovation of Crockeet Row in Fort Worth, the central courtyard on Crockett Street will undergo extensive hardscape improvements, including the installation of new benches, modernized lighting and new landscaping.
Younger Partners to Renovate, Rebrand Crockett Row Shopping Plaza in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based Younger Partners will renovate Crockett Row, a shopping, dining and entertainment district that spans five city blocks in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. Upgrades will include the addition of new gathering spaces, enhanced wayfinding and improved signage and lighting, as well as the installation of new elevators in parking garages. Younger Partners will also rebrand the property as Artisan Circle. Construction is scheduled to begin in January and to last 12 to 18 months. Crockett Row currently features a roster of 25 tenants and will welcome several new users— restaurants Terra Mediterranean, La Cabrona and Si Tapas and Rose Couture Nail Bar — next spring.

