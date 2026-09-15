Your Third Spot, Buttermilk Cafe to Open at Veridian in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — UrbanStreet Group has announced two retail leases for Veridian’s shopping, dining and entertainment district in Schaumburg. Entertainment concept Your Third Spot and Chicago-area breakfast and lunch restaurant Buttermilk Cafe will open storefronts in the project’s first phase. Veridian is the redevelopment of the former Motorola factory and office campus.

Your Third Spot will open its first Chicago-area location at Veridian and its second location nationally, following one in Atlanta. The competitive socializing venue pairs dining and craft beverages with games and activities.

Buttermilk Cafe is known for its stuffed breakfast biscuits, pancakes, burgers and all-day breakfast menu. The restaurant operates in Geneva, Naperville, Vernon Hills, Wilmette and Downers Grove. The Veridian location will total 4,000 square feet.

Construction on Veridian’s first retail phase includes The Fresh Market, a 26,000-square-foot grocery anchor that is on track to open in early 2027. The 321 apartments above the retail space are slated to open next spring. The district’s parking deck and public road network are both complete. Mason Retail Group is leading retail leasing for Veridian.

In 2015, Motorola announced it would relocate its headquarters to downtown Chicago. UrbanStreet Group bought the Schaumburg property in 2016 and spent the next several years demolishing outdated buildings, rebuilding the road network and laying out a master plan for development. The scope of work has included corporate offices for The Boler Co., Zurich North America and Motorola Solutions, along with TopGolf and residential communities. At full build-out, Veridian will total 1 million square feet of office space and more than 500 apartment units along with a 30-acre retail district.