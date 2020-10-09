Youth Development Organization Signs 18,467 SF Office Lease in East Harlem

NEW YORK CITY — Getting Out Staying Out (GOSO), a youth and career development and nonprofit organization, has signed an 18,467-square-foot office lease at 2283 Third Ave. in East Harlem. The seven-story, transit-served building was constructed in 2006 and spans 50,908 square feet. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers, Jake Cinti and Ned Pierrepont of Transwestern represented the landlord, Rockfeld Group, in the negotiations for the 10-year lease. Reeves McCall, Anthony Manginelli and Ryan Alexander of CBRE represented the tenant.