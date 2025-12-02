Ypsomed Buys Life Sciences Facility in Metro Raleigh, Plans $250M Biomedical Manufacturing Project

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Ypsomed, a Swiss manufacturer of injection systems for the self-administration of insulin and other liquid medicines, has purchased a life sciences facility in Holly Springs, a suburb of Raleigh. The firm purchased Building H within The Yield Holly Springs from the developer, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, for $31.5 million.

Ypsomed plans to invest $250 million to establish the 110,000-square-foot property as its first manufacturing facility in the United States. Ypsomed plans to customize Building H to be operational in 2027.