Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Building H at The YIELD at Holly Springs will be the first bio-manufacturing facility in the United States for Ypsomed. (Photo courtesy of Crescent Communities)
AcquisitionsDevelopmentLife SciencesNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Ypsomed Buys Life Sciences Facility in Metro Raleigh, Plans $250M Biomedical Manufacturing Project

by John Nelson

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Ypsomed, a Swiss manufacturer of injection systems for the self-administration of insulin and other liquid medicines, has purchased a life sciences facility in Holly Springs, a suburb of Raleigh. The firm purchased Building H within The Yield Holly Springs from the developer, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, for $31.5 million.

Ypsomed plans to invest $250 million to establish the 110,000-square-foot property as its first manufacturing facility in the United States. Ypsomed plans to customize Building H to be operational in 2027.

You may also like

Federal Realty Acquires Village Pointe Shopping Center in...

Mintwood, MSquared Break Ground on 370-Unit Multifamily Project...

Texas State University to Undertake 85,000 SF Stadium...

LV Collective to Open 59-Room Hotel Within Paseo...

SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Brokers Sale...

CBRE Negotiates $24.7M Sale of Office Building in...

Zelco Properties Buys 153,000 SF Shopping Center in...

BH Group, PEBB Enterprises Secure $89.9M Financing for...

SJC Ventures Breaks Ground on Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping...