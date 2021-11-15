Yucaipa Acquires 182,510 SF American Stock Exchange Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — The Yucaipa Cos., a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, has acquired the American Stock Exchange Building, a commercial property located at 123 Greenwich St. in Manhattan. The 14-story building was originally constructed in 1921; the namesake tenant vacated the premises after merging with the New York Stock Exchange in 2008. Today, the building plays host to conferences, trade shows, fashion shows, art exhibitions and private parties. National direct lender iBorrow provided $97.1 million in acquisition financing to Yucaipa, which plans to reposition the building as a private membership club operated by Membership Collective Group, the parent company of Soho House.