REBusinessOnline

Yucaipa Acquires 182,510 SF American Stock Exchange Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — The Yucaipa Cos., a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, has acquired the American Stock Exchange Building, a commercial property located at 123 Greenwich St. in Manhattan. The 14-story building was originally constructed in 1921; the namesake tenant vacated the premises after merging with the New York Stock Exchange in 2008. Today, the building plays host to conferences, trade shows, fashion shows, art exhibitions and private parties. National direct lender iBorrow provided $97.1 million in acquisition financing to Yucaipa, which plans to reposition the building as a private membership club operated by Membership Collective Group, the parent company of Soho House.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  