Yum Brands Reports 8 Percent Revenue Growth in Third Quarter

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Yum Brands reported its third-quarter revenue grew 8 percent year-over-year. Total revenue for the Louisville-based fast-food giant reached more than $1.4 billion for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. For the same time period in 2019, revenue was $1.3 billion.

Taco Bell reported the highest positive year-over-year growth, recording $501 million in sales, a 2 percent increase from the second quarter. Pizza Hut’s sales also grew, reaching $243 million, a 1 percent increase. Though KFC recorded the highest company sales total, reaching $583 million for the quarter, it was still a 4 percent decrease from the $609 million total recorded in third-quarter 2019.

Additionally, Yum Brands sold its stake in GrubHub, a food delivery service, for $206 million. The buyer was not disclosed.

