Following the deal with YunExpress, Crow Holdings at Carteret has one remaining full-building availability totaling 480,000 square feet at 500 Salt Meadow Road. 
YunExpress Signs 146,000 SF Industrial Lease in Carteret, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CARTERET, N.J. — YunExpress has signed a 146,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Carteret. The Chinese logistics company will be the third tenant at Crow Holdings at Carteret, a 1.2 million-square-foot development that is also home to Denmark-based DSV Global Transport & Logistics (355,000 square feet) and Hong Kong-based Weida Freight (188,000 square feet). Christopher Marx, Chris O’Connor, Steve Card, Chris Marx Jr., Taylor DeRisi and Peter Starr of Savills represented YunExpress in the lease negotiations. Jules Nissim, Stan Danzig and Kimberly Bach of Cushman & Wakefield represented Crow Holdings.

