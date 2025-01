CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Yunqun LLC has acquired a 21,481-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building located at 5924 Balfour Court in Carlsbad. The Gildred Cos. sold the asset for $6.2 million. Yunqun plans to occupy the vacant 12,105 square feet in the building for its manufacturing business with move-in expected later this year. Chris Baumgart and Steven Field of JLL represented the seller, while Hank Jenkins, Mike Erwin and Tucker Hohenstein of Colliers represented the buyer in the transaction.