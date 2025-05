MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS — Z Modular, a division of Zekelman Industries, has begun leasing at FLATZ 830, a 264-unit multifamily project in Marble Falls, roughly 50 miles northwest of Austin. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, multi-sport simulator, pet park, coworking lounge, private conference room and complimentary coffee bar. Rents start at approximately $1,400 per month for a studio apartment.