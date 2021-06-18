Zachry Construction Signs 55,718 SF Headquarters Lease in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Zachry Construction & Materials has signed a 55,718-square-foot headquarters lease at Walker Ranch Business Park, a 150,000-square-foot office development in San Antonio by locally based developer Worth & Associates. The tenant will relocate about 190 employees to Walker Ranch Business Park Building II, which is under construction and scheduled to be complete in August, beginning Nov. 1. Mark Krenger of JLL represented Zachry Construction in the lease negotiations. Following this transaction, Building II is 82 percent preleased.