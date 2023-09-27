Zachry Hospitality to Develop 200-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Zachry Hospitality will develop a 200-room hotel within the Hemisfair Park mixed-use development in downtown San Antonio. The hotel will operate under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand and will feature a signature restaurant and bar, café, rooftop bar, underground speakeasy bar, pool with cabanas, spa, fitness center and a public garden. Jay Wagley, Frank Piasta, Bond Foster and Ham Berry of CBRE arranged the debt on behalf of Zachry Hospitality. Interbank is the senior lender on the construction loan.