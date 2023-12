PHILADELPHIA — Zahav Biosciences, a developer of cancer treatments and therapies, has signed an 8,200-square-foot lease for its new headquarters at Race Street Labs, a 180,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Philadelphia. Patrick Kelley of Avison Young represented Zahav Biosciences in the lease negotiations. Brian Young and Paul Garvey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Iron Stone Real Estate Partners.